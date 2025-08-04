Houser is slated to start Monday's game against the Angels in Anaheim.

Houser will be making his Rays debut this week after he was acquired from the White Sox on Thursday in exchange for infielder Curtis Mead and right-handers Duncan Davitt and Ben Peoples. He'll essentially be taking over the rotation spot that previously belonged to right-hander Zack Littell, whom the Rays shipped to the Reds on Wednesday. Houser was a surprise standout in the White Sox rotation upon joining the big club in late May, logging a 2.10 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 47:22 K:BB in 68.2 innings over his 11 starts prior to being traded.