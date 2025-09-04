Houser (8-4) earned the win over the Mariners on Wednesday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight over seven innings.

Houser cruised through the first five frames, allowing just one baserunner, before a disastrous sixth inning, when he surrendered all four of his runs, including a three-run homer to Julio Rodriguez that just scraped over the wall. Despite the stumble, Houser still logged a season-high eight strikeouts and was good enough to take home the win. Since being acquired by the Rays, however, he's allowed four or more runs in four of six starts, posting a 4.91 ERA and 27:10 K:BB across 33 innings during that stretch. The 32-year-old will look to replicate the strong early innings from Wednesday's outing in his next scheduled start against the White Sox.