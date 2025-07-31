The White Sox traded Houser to the Rays on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Houser was extremely effective during his 11-start run with the White Sox, turning in a 2.10 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 68.2 innings. He'll now head to Tampa to round out the Rays' rotation, though his spot may be in jeopardy once Shane McClanahan (triceps) is cleared to return from the IL.