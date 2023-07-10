The Rays have selected Santana with the 31st overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Santana, a switch-hitting high school shortstop from Florida, is one of the best athletes in this year's class and turns 18 a week after the draft. He is at least a 70-grade runner and possesses all the tools to stick at the six. At 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, he will need to add significant strength to his frame to project as more than a below-average power hitter. It's not clear how good his hit tool will be, but scouts agree that his ability to hit and hit for power are easily the two weakest parts of his game right now.