Rays' Alex Cobb: Activated ahead of Thursday's start
Cobb (toe) was activated from the disabled list and will start Thursday against the Blue Jays.
As expected, Cobb returns to the active roster in time for Thursday's home matchup with Tom Koehler and the Jays. He bypassed a rehab assignment, showing enough in a live BP session last weekend to warrant activation. Cobb has had a few blowups this season, but all of those have come on the road (2.49 ERA at Tropicana Field).
More News
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...