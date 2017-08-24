Play

Rays' Alex Cobb: Activated ahead of Thursday's start

Cobb (toe) was activated from the disabled list and will start Thursday against the Blue Jays.

As expected, Cobb returns to the active roster in time for Thursday's home matchup with Tom Koehler and the Jays. He bypassed a rehab assignment, showing enough in a live BP session last weekend to warrant activation. Cobb has had a few blowups this season, but all of those have come on the road (2.49 ERA at Tropicana Field).

