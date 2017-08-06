Rays' Alex Cobb: Allows one run in losing effort Saturday

Cobb (9-8) allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Brewers.

Cobb gave up a solo homer to Hernan Perez and he wasn't provided a single run of support, leading him to the tough-luck loss. This was the fourth time over his last six starts that he's held opponents to one or fewer earned runs, and although he's prone to the occasional rough outing, he clearly has upside as a fantasy option. He'll make his next start Friday against the Indians.