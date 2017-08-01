Rays' Alex Cobb: Blasted by Astros

Cobb (9-7) lasted just three innings and surrendered eight runs on nine hits and two walks in a loss Monday to the Astros.

Cobb was an on absolute roll entering this start, having fired four consecutive quality starts with a 3-0 record and a 1.48 ERA. The Astros have that effect on pitchers, entering as one of just two American League teams scoring more than five runs per game along with the Yankees. This is already the 26th time the Astros have pinned eight runs on a team, so while Cobb is surely smarting after the beating he took Monday night, he is far from alone this season.