Rays' Alex Cobb: Confirms Thursday return date
Cobb (toe) stated that he is "good to go" and ready to start Thursday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cobb has been out since Aug. 5 but will make his return to the rotation without the need for a rehab start. The 29-year-old right-hander turned in a quality start against the Brewers in his last outing before the injury, firing six innings of one-hit ball.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...