Rays' Alex Cobb: Confirms Thursday return date

Cobb (toe) stated that he is "good to go" and ready to start Thursday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cobb has been out since Aug. 5 but will make his return to the rotation without the need for a rehab start. The 29-year-old right-hander turned in a quality start against the Brewers in his last outing before the injury, firing six innings of one-hit ball.