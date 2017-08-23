Play

Rays' Alex Cobb: Confirms Thursday return date

Cobb (toe) stated that he is "good to go" and ready to start Thursday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cobb has been out since Aug. 5 but will make his return to the rotation without the need for a rehab start. The 29-year-old right-hander turned in a quality start against the Brewers in his last outing before the injury, firing six innings of one-hit ball.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast