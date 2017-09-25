Rays' Alex Cobb: Could skip final start

Cobb is likely to skip his last scheduled start of the season this coming Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cobb has fired a career-high 179.1 innings this season in what is his first full campaign since Tommy John surgery. The 29-year-old right hander has provided mostly encouraging results, posting a 12-10 record, 3.66 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. Cobb played the 2017 campaign on a one-year, $4.2 million contract, so it remains to be seen if he's tossed his last game in a Rays uniform.