Rays' Alex Cobb: Could throw off mound Wednesday
Manager Kevin Cash said Cobb (toe) had a good day Tuesday, and could return to mound work as early as Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
If Cobb is feeling well again Wednesday, he'll likely throw off a mound for the first time since landing on the disabled list a week ago. Barring any setbacks, this would line him up for a return to the big-league rotation sometime next week.
