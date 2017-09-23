Rays' Alex Cobb: Earns 12th victory of 2017 on Friday
Cobb (12-10) allowed three runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings to earn the victory Friday against the Orioles.
Cobb was staked to an early 6-2 lead, and he fired a quality start, leading to his 12th victory of the campaign. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his last seven starts, and he's been a solid fantasy option down the stretch. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Yankees.
