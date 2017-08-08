Rays' Alex Cobb: Expects to return after minimum 10 days

Cobb (toe) said he expects to return from the disabled list after the minimum 10-day stay, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cobb said he could have ultimately pitched through the issue, but the Rays decided to take care of it before it possibly got worse. With the new 10-day DL, the 29-year-old would only have to miss one start if he in fact does return when he is first eligible (Aug. 16). In the meantime, Blake Snell will take his turn in the rotation.