Rays' Alex Cobb: Expects to return after minimum 10 days
Cobb (toe) said he expects to return from the disabled list after the minimum 10-day stay, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cobb said he could have ultimately pitched through the issue, but the Rays decided to take care of it before it possibly got worse. With the new 10-day DL, the 29-year-old would only have to miss one start if he in fact does return when he is first eligible (Aug. 16). In the meantime, Blake Snell will take his turn in the rotation.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...