Rays' Alex Cobb: Fades late in Friday's no-decision

Cobb gave up three runs on five hits while striking out four over eight-plus innings but didn't factor into the decision in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

He carries a 3-1 lead into the top of the ninth inning but got the hook after allowing a Joey Gallo double and game-tying home run to Shin-Soo Choo before he could record an out. Cobb has now delivered seven quality starts in his last eight trips to the mound, posting a 2.35 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB in 57.1 innings over that stretch. His next outing will come Wednesday at home against the Orioles.