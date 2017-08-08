Rays' Alex Cobb: Lands on DL with turf toe

Cobb was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with turf toe in his right big toe.

It's not entirely clear when the injury cropped up on Cobb as he threw six innings of one-run ball during his last outing, but the issue is serious enough to warrant a stay on the DL. The move is retroactive to Aug. 6, making him eligible to return Aug. 16 if he's ready by then. Blake Snell was recalled from Triple-A and will take his turn in the rotation for the time being.

