Rays' Alex Cobb: Picks up ninth win

Cobb gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings Wednesday against the Orioles en route to picking up his ninth win of the season.

It was sweet revenge for Cobb, who now has eight quality starts in his last nine outings, with the lone blemish coming against this same O's team in Baltimore back on July 2. He has a 2.24 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 64.1 innings over that span, tallying double-digit groundouts in seven of those nine starts. He lines up for a two step next week, starting Monday in Houston and next Saturday at home against the Brewers.