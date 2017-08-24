Rays' Alex Cobb: Receives no decision in return from DL

Cobb (toe) allowed four hits and one walk over 4.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Thursday. He struck out five.

Making his return following a two-and-a-half-week stint on the DL, Cobb was able to keep the Blue Jays off the board, but he wasn't especially efficient with his 94 pitches (53 strikes). He induced just six swinging strikes and his swinging-strike rate for the season remains a career low, but Cobb has been great in terms of run prevention at home. Unfortunately, his next start comes on the road (4.94 road ERA) in Kansas City.