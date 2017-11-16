Rays' Alex Cobb: Rejects qualifying offer
Cobb did not accept Tampa Bay's qualifying offer, and will officially hit the free-agent market, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cobb will look for a multi-year deal in the open market this winter after declining the $17.4 million offer, which comes on the heels of earning just $12.2 million combined during the last three years with the Rays. The 30-year-old started 29 games this past season, and recorded a 3.66 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, with a 128:44 K:BB over the course of 179.1 innings. Wherever he winds up, Cobb will be a key cog in that organization's rotation.
More News
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...