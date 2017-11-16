Rays' Alex Cobb: Rejects qualifying offer

Cobb did not accept Tampa Bay's qualifying offer, and will officially hit the free-agent market, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cobb will look for a multi-year deal in the open market this winter after declining the $17.4 million offer, which comes on the heels of earning just $12.2 million combined during the last three years with the Rays. The 30-year-old started 29 games this past season, and recorded a 3.66 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, with a 128:44 K:BB over the course of 179.1 innings. Wherever he winds up, Cobb will be a key cog in that organization's rotation.