Rays' Alex Cobb: Return date pushed back
Cobb (toe) will not return from the 10-day disabled list this coming Wednesday as originally hoped, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The pain in the right-hander's big toe has lingered longer than originally expected, leading to the change in timeline. Cobb had originally planned to pitch through the injury, so Sunday's news underscores how unrealistic that goal likely was. Another update on Cobb's condition should be available at some point during the coming week.
More News
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...