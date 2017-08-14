Play

Rays' Alex Cobb: Return date pushed back

Cobb (toe) will not return from the 10-day disabled list this coming Wednesday as originally hoped, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The pain in the right-hander's big toe has lingered longer than originally expected, leading to the change in timeline. Cobb had originally planned to pitch through the injury, so Sunday's news underscores how unrealistic that goal likely was. Another update on Cobb's condition should be available at some point during the coming week.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast