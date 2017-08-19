Rays' Alex Cobb: Return to rotation imminent
Cobb (toe) will return to the rotation without making a rehab start, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He threw live batting practice prior to Saturday's game, and apparently looked good enough that the Rays are ready to thrust him back into the rotation. It is unclear exactly where he slots in, but a return Thursday against the Blue Jays seems like the most likely scenario. Either way, he can be deployed next week in weekly leagues.
