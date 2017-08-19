Play

Rays' Alex Cobb: Return to rotation imminent

Cobb (toe) will return to the rotation without making a rehab start, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He threw live batting practice prior to Saturday's game, and apparently looked good enough that the Rays are ready to thrust him back into the rotation. It is unclear exactly where he slots in, but a return Thursday against the Blue Jays seems like the most likely scenario. Either way, he can be deployed next week in weekly leagues.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast