Rays' Alex Cobb: Successful bullpen Wednesday

Cobb (toe) felt "very good" while throwing a bullpen session at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The session consisted of approximately 40 pitches, so it was certainly long enough for Cobb to put his toe to the test. Manager Kevin Cash reported that the next step would be to see how the right-hander felt 24 hours later. The plan remains for Cobb to return to the rotation at some point next week.