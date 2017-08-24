Rays' Alex Cobb: Throws 4.1 scoreless innings in return from DL
Cobb (toe) struck out five and allowed four hits and one walk over 4.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Thursday.
Making his return following a two-and-a-half-week stint on the DL, Cobb was able to keep the Blue Jays off the board, but he wasn't especially efficient with his 94 pitches (53 strikes). He induced just six swinging strikes and his swinging-strike rate for the season remains a career low, but Cobb has been great in terms of run prevention at home. Unfortunately, his next start comes on the road (4.94 road ERA) in Kansas City.
