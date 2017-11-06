Rays' Alex Cobb: Will get qualifying offer

Cobb will receive a qualifying offer from the Rays, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Cobb finished the year with a 3.66 ERA over 179.1 innings pitched, seemingly deserving of the $17.4M offer. The Rays will expect the 30-year-old to be a key contributor in their starting rotation if he chooses to accept the offer.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast