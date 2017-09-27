Rays' Alex Cobb: Won't make final start
Cobb will have his final start of the season skipped, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cobb was scheduled to take on the Yankees on Thursday, but manager Kevin Cash has decided to shut down the 29-year-old during the final week of the season to ensure that he closes out the year with a clean bill of health. In his first full season back following Tommy John surgery, Cobb posted a solid 3.66 ERA (4.15 FIP) over 179.1 innings, which was the highest workload of his career. Jacob Faria will now start Thursday's game in his place.
