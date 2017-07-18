Rays' Alex Colome: Allows run but picks up 27th save
Colome allowed a run on one hit but still picked up his 27th save of the season during Monday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.
Colome entered the ninth inning with a two-run cushion, but he quickly cut his team's lead in half after surrendering a leadoff double and then heaving a wild pitch to score the runner. He was able to settle down and get Ryon Healy to ground out to short for his 27th save of the campaign. The closer has now converted his last eight save opportunities.
