Rays' Alex Colome: Avoids arbitration
Colome agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Rays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.
This was the first year he was an arbitration-eligible player. Colome recorded 47 saves during the 2017 campaign, posting a 3.24 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 66.2 innings as Tampa Bay's ninth-inning man. He has been rumored to be on the trading block all offseason, as the typically frugal Rays have been adamant about trimming their payroll. Keep an eye on his situation, but regardless, Colome will have solid value heading into 2018.
More News
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...