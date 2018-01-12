Rays' Alex Colome: Avoids arbitration

Colome agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Rays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.

This was the first year he was an arbitration-eligible player. Colome recorded 47 saves during the 2017 campaign, posting a 3.24 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 66.2 innings as Tampa Bay's ninth-inning man. He has been rumored to be on the trading block all offseason, as the typically frugal Rays have been adamant about trimming their payroll. Keep an eye on his situation, but regardless, Colome will have solid value heading into 2018.