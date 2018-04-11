Rays' Alex Colome: Battles to earn third save
Colome earned his third save while allowing one earned run on one hit and a walk over 0.2 innings in Tuesday's victory over the White Sox.
Colome inherited two runners when he entered Tuesday's game. While he shut down the first batter he faced, Jose Abreu proceeded to slug a three-run home run, cutting the Rays' lead to just one. Despite this, Colome was able to pick up his third save of the season. Although he's converted his last two save opportunities, Colome has been shaky on the mound since the start of the season. Over five games (four innings) he's allowed five runs on 10 hits and four walks.
More News
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...