Rays' Alex Colome: Battles to earn third save

Colome earned his third save while allowing one earned run on one hit and a walk over 0.2 innings in Tuesday's victory over the White Sox.

Colome inherited two runners when he entered Tuesday's game. While he shut down the first batter he faced, Jose Abreu proceeded to slug a three-run home run, cutting the Rays' lead to just one. Despite this, Colome was able to pick up his third save of the season. Although he's converted his last two save opportunities, Colome has been shaky on the mound since the start of the season. Over five games (four innings) he's allowed five runs on 10 hits and four walks.