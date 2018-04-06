Rays' Alex Colome: Blows save chance

Colome allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out none and blowing a save opportunity Thursday against the Red Sox.

Colome entered the ninth inning with a two run lead but was unable to secure a win for the Rays. This was only his second appearance of the season, with the first being a routine save. Despite a relatively low strikeout rate, Colome has proven he can be an effective closer and should have a fairly long leash in the role as a result. If struggles persist and he is demoted-- or if trade rumors finally come to fruition--Sergio Romo and Jose Alvarado are potential closers in waiting.