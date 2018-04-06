Rays' Alex Colome: Blows save chance
Colome allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out none and blowing a save opportunity Thursday against the Red Sox.
Colome entered the ninth inning with a two run lead but was unable to secure a win for the Rays. This was only his second appearance of the season, with the first being a routine save. Despite a relatively low strikeout rate, Colome has proven he can be an effective closer and should have a fairly long leash in the role as a result. If struggles persist and he is demoted-- or if trade rumors finally come to fruition--Sergio Romo and Jose Alvarado are potential closers in waiting.
More News
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...