Rays' Alex Colome: Blows save Thursday

Colome blew his fifth save of the season during Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

The Tampa closer entered with a 7.43 ERA through 13.1 innings over his past 13 appearances, so while he's collected 10 saves during that span, things haven't been going smoothly. Colome's leash is probably long enough that his job isn't in any imminent danger, but there are certainly concerns. It's worth noting that he's shown some resilience and bounced back after rough patches already this season.

