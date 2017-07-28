Rays' Alex Colome: Blows save Thursday
Colome blew his fifth save of the season during Thursday's loss to the Yankees.
The Tampa closer entered with a 7.43 ERA through 13.1 innings over his past 13 appearances, so while he's collected 10 saves during that span, things haven't been going smoothly. Colome's leash is probably long enough that his job isn't in any imminent danger, but there are certainly concerns. It's worth noting that he's shown some resilience and bounced back after rough patches already this season.
More News
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Picks up 29th save Tuesday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Nails down 28th save Tuesday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Allows run but picks up 27th save•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Saves 10th game against Angels•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Nails down 25th save in win over Red Sox•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Records four outs to earn 24th save•
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...