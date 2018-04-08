Rays' Alex Colome: Blows second save Sunday

Colome (0-1) blew a save opportunity against the Red Sox on Sunday, as he allowed two runs on three hits in the eighth inning.

Colome has now blown two of his three save opportunities this season and has given up four runs over just 2.1 innings. In addition to failing to close Sunday's game, Colome was handed the loss, as the Rays blew a 7-2 lead in the eighth inning. Despite his recent struggles, the team has yet to indicate that Colome will no longer be used in save opportunities.