Rays' Alex Colome: Collects first save of the season
Alex Colome pitched one inning to earn a save Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing one hit and no earned runs along with no walks and no strikeouts.
A combination of low strikeout rate and trade rumors drove down Colome's value during draft season. He doesn't have the prototypical strikeout rate of a closer, he has a career K/9 of 7.99, but that has not held him back from being an effective closer as he has successfully converted 84 of his last 93 opportunities spanning the last two seasons. So long as he remains on the Rays, he should continue to see save opportunities and hold fantasy value as a result.
