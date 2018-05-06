Rays' Alex Colome: Collects sixth save Saturday
Colome struck out two over 1.2 perfect innings Saturday to pick up his sixth save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.
It was the first time this season Colome's been required to work more than one inning, but he had no issues with the extra workload. The right-hander has turned things around after a rough start to 2018, posting a 1.17 ERA and 11:1 K:BB over his last seven appearances.
More News
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Tagged with loss Sunday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Notches fifth save Friday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Second win of series Sunday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: First win of season Friday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Notches fourth save in shaky fashion Wednesday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Sees work in non-save scenario•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....