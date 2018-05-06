Rays' Alex Colome: Collects sixth save Saturday

Colome struck out two over 1.2 perfect innings Saturday to pick up his sixth save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

It was the first time this season Colome's been required to work more than one inning, but he had no issues with the extra workload. The right-hander has turned things around after a rough start to 2018, posting a 1.17 ERA and 11:1 K:BB over his last seven appearances.