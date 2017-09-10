Play

Rays' Alex Colome: Converts 43rd save with clean inning

Colome struck out one in a clean inning of work to earn his 43rd save of the season Sunday against the Red Sox.

Colome had a full five days of rest under his belt and looked sharp in putting the side down in order. He has been scored upon just twice in his last 16 innings and has converted 14 straight save opportunities overall. Colome endured a bit of a rough patch in August but has lowered his ERA back down to 3.02 after his recent run of form.

