Rays' Alex Colome: Converts 43rd save with clean inning
Colome struck out one in a clean inning of work to earn his 43rd save of the season Sunday against the Red Sox.
Colome had a full five days of rest under his belt and looked sharp in putting the side down in order. He has been scored upon just twice in his last 16 innings and has converted 14 straight save opportunities overall. Colome endured a bit of a rough patch in August but has lowered his ERA back down to 3.02 after his recent run of form.
More News
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Escapes danger to record 42nd save•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Saves 41st game against White Sox•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Whiffs three, hits 40 saves•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Locks down 39th save•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Picks up 38th save•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Notches another save despite allowing run•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...