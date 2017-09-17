Rays' Alex Colome: Earns 45th save with scoreless inning
Colome worked around a hit in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 45th save of the season Sunday against the Red Sox.
Two days removed from a blown save, Colome didn't show any ill effects and curiously needed just four pitches to retire the side. He continues to rack up saves with regularity and currently leads the next closest competitor in the American League by nine in that category.
More News
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Blows sixth save against Red Sox•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Racks up 44th save Tuesday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Converts 43rd save with clean inning•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Escapes danger to record 42nd save•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Saves 41st game against White Sox•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Whiffs three, hits 40 saves•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...