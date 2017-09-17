Play

Rays' Alex Colome: Earns 45th save with scoreless inning

Colome worked around a hit in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 45th save of the season Sunday against the Red Sox.

Two days removed from a blown save, Colome didn't show any ill effects and curiously needed just four pitches to retire the side. He continues to rack up saves with regularity and currently leads the next closest competitor in the American League by nine in that category.

