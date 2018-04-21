Rays' Alex Colome: First win of season Friday

Colome (1-2) fired a clean tenth inning in a victory over the Twins on Friday.

It may not have been a save opportunity, but Colome and the Rays had to be thrilled to see the embattled closer generate a 1-2-3 inning and then end up with the win as a bonus. Colome had given up an earned run in three of his previous four trips to the mound, and seven runs overall in his previous seven appearances. The 29-year-old was able to get through his frame with an efficient 11 pitches, as well, a welcome departure from the 16-20 offerings he'd needed to get navigate an inning or less in his last four outings.