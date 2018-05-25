Rays' Alex Colome: Gets 11th save of season

Colome got the save against the Red Sox on Thursday, retiring the only batter he faced in the ninth inning to close out Tampa Bay's 6-3 victory.

Colome took his fifth loss of the season after a rough outing Wednesday but he bounced back to get the save in this contest, retiring Sandy Leon to snuff out a ninth-inning rally from the Red Sox that had seen them plate two runs in the frame. He didn't have to do a lot, but it was still good to see Colome rebound coming off Wednesday's loss. He now has 11 saves in 13 opportunities and he's been effective lately after an erratic start to the season, with just two earned runs to his name in the month of May.