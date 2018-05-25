Rays' Alex Colome: Gets 11th save of season
Colome got the save against the Red Sox on Thursday, retiring the only batter he faced in the ninth inning to close out Tampa Bay's 6-3 victory.
Colome took his fifth loss of the season after a rough outing Wednesday but he bounced back to get the save in this contest, retiring Sandy Leon to snuff out a ninth-inning rally from the Red Sox that had seen them plate two runs in the frame. He didn't have to do a lot, but it was still good to see Colome rebound coming off Wednesday's loss. He now has 11 saves in 13 opportunities and he's been effective lately after an erratic start to the season, with just two earned runs to his name in the month of May.
More News
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Takes fifth loss Wednesday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Records 10th save•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Grabs ninth save Wednesday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Records save with scoreless inning•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Works in low-leverage scenario Saturday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Surrenders winning run Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...