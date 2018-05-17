Rays' Alex Colome: Grabs ninth save Wednesday

Colome notched his ninth save in a win over the Royals on Wednesday, firing a scoreless ninth inning in which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts.

The hard-throwing closer ended up closing out all three games of the sweep against the Royals, putting together a trio of one-inning, one-hit scoreless efforts. Colome has had his share of hiccups this season, but he seems to have hit his stride in May -- factoring in Wednesday's production, he sports a 1.17 ERA, 8:0 K:BB and four saves across 7.2 innings in seven appearances during the month.