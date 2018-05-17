Rays' Alex Colome: Grabs ninth save Wednesday
Colome notched his ninth save in a win over the Royals on Wednesday, firing a scoreless ninth inning in which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts.
The hard-throwing closer ended up closing out all three games of the sweep against the Royals, putting together a trio of one-inning, one-hit scoreless efforts. Colome has had his share of hiccups this season, but he seems to have hit his stride in May -- factoring in Wednesday's production, he sports a 1.17 ERA, 8:0 K:BB and four saves across 7.2 innings in seven appearances during the month.
More News
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Records save with scoreless inning•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Works in low-leverage scenario Saturday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Surrenders winning run Sunday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Collects sixth save Saturday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Tagged with loss Sunday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Notches fifth save Friday•
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...