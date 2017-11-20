Rays' Alex Colome: Likely to be traded
Colome is likely to be traded this offseason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He is arbitration eligible for the first time this offseason, and figures to be rewarded pretty handsomely in the arbitration process after after notching 84 saves over the past two seasons. The Rays are reportedly extremely motivated to trim payroll this offseason, and Colome would be a prized commodity on the market. This is relevant as it is not a lock that he would be dealt to a team where he would close. The Dodgers, Red Sox, Yankees and Indians are all contending teams with established closers that could be interested in Colome, so if he were traded to one of those four teams, his value in keeper leagues could take a significant hit.
