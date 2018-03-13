Rays' Alex Colome: Limited action this spring

Colome, who fired a perfect third inning in which he recorded two strikeouts during Sunday's 6-5 Cactus League loss to the Twins, has only logged two overall appearances this spring.

Colome took it up another notch as a closer last season, converting 47 of 53 save chances over 65 appearances. He inked a one-year, $3 million deal this offseason to avoid arbitration and projects to once again see an abundance of ninth-inning work in 2018. Despite his fastball actually averaging out at a career-high 95.1 mph last season, Colome actually saw a notable drop in strikeout rate, going from 2016's 11.2 K/9 to a 7.8 figure.