Rays' Alex Colome: Logs another save in Houston

Colome pitched a clean ninth inning for his 33rd save Thursday in Houston.

Colome didn't strike out a single Astro while notching three saves in this four-game set but he also held Houston to just one base-runner and didn't surrender a hit. As long as his ground ball-inducing approach is working, Colome should remain the closer in Tampa.

