Play

Rays' Alex Colome: Notches 35th save Tuesday

Colome struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 35th save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.

It's his 10th save in 11 opportunities since the All-Star break and Colome's 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in 12 innings over that stretch are elite, although they're not quite supported by his 8:3 K:BB. With the Rays still in the hunt for an AL wild-card spot, the right-hander should continue getting plenty of leads to protect over the final weeks of the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast