Rays' Alex Colome: Notches 35th save Tuesday
Colome struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 35th save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.
It's his 10th save in 11 opportunities since the All-Star break and Colome's 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in 12 innings over that stretch are elite, although they're not quite supported by his 8:3 K:BB. With the Rays still in the hunt for an AL wild-card spot, the right-hander should continue getting plenty of leads to protect over the final weeks of the season.
