Play

Rays' Alex Colome: Notches 46th save Saturday

Colome retired the only batter he faced to earn his 46th save Saturday against the Orioles.

The Rays had an eight-run lead to start the ninth inning, but after six runs crossed the plate, Colome was called upon to close out the contest, which he did on two pitches. Even though he's blown six saves, he's an elite fantasy option with 46 saves and a 3.17 ERA.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast