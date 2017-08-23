Rays' Alex Colome: Notches another save despite allowing run

Colome gave up two hits and a run in the ninth inning against Toronto on Tuesday, but he was able to hold on for his 37th save.

Although game broke a streak of eight straight scoreless outings for the Rays' ninth-inning man, he's now matched last season's save total -- albeit with a far higher ERA and WHIP, not to mention a far lower strikeout rate. Indeed, Colome is proof that opportunity is everything as far as closers go, as his subpar ratios this year have been obscured by his MLB-leading save total.