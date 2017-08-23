Rays' Alex Colome: Notches another save despite allowing run
Colome gave up two hits and a run in the ninth inning against Toronto on Tuesday, but he was able to hold on for his 37th save.
Although game broke a streak of eight straight scoreless outings for the Rays' ninth-inning man, he's now matched last season's save total -- albeit with a far higher ERA and WHIP, not to mention a far lower strikeout rate. Indeed, Colome is proof that opportunity is everything as far as closers go, as his subpar ratios this year have been obscured by his MLB-leading save total.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...