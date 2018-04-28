Rays' Alex Colome: Notches fifth save Friday

Colome gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to collect his fifth save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

The right-hander had had his struggles this season, blowing two saves already in seven chances and producing a 5.73 ERA, but Colome may have turned a corner recently, posting a 6:0 K:BB over his last three innings of work. For now, the Rays seem content to leave him in the closer role and let him work through his issues, hoping he can return to the form he's displayed over the last couple of years.