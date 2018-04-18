Rays' Alex Colome: Notches fourth save in shaky fashion Wednesday
Colome gave up a run on one hit and two walks while striking out one in the ninth inning Wednesday to pick up his fourth save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Rangers.
The right-hander has now been scored upon in five of his eight appearances to begin 2018, and while Colome does have four saves he's also blown two already. His 9.00 ERA and 6:6 K:BB in seven innings will need to improve dramatically if he's going to hang onto his spot as the Rays' closer -- or rehabilitate his trade value before getting bundled off to a contender.
