Rays' Alex Colome: Picks up 29th save Tuesday
Colome gave up two hits in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to pick up his 29th save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Orioles.
He's now converted nine straight save chances since the end of June, but his 3.48 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB in 10.1 innings over that stretch isn't exactly elite. With the Rays still in the hunt for the AL East title or a wild-card spot, Colome seems unlikely to be dealt, so he could regain his focus once the trade deadline has come and gone.
