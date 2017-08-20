Play

Rays' Alex Colome: Picks up 36th save Sunday

Colome struck out one batter and gave up one hit en route to earning his 36th save Sunday against the Mariners.

The Rays had a 3-0 lead when they sent Colome to the hill in the ninth inning. Colome has now converted all six of his save opportunities in the month of August and has yet to allow a run in that time.

