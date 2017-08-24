Play

Rays' Alex Colome: Picks up 38th save

Colome allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning against the Blue Jays on Thursday en route to his 38th save of the season. He struck out two.

He worked around a leadoff single to add to his major-league-leading saves total. While Colome only threw 16 pitches, he has now pitched four of the last five days and it's uncertain if he will be available for Friday's series opener.

