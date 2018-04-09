Rays' Alex Colome: Picks up save Monday

Colome threw one shutout inning in Monday's 5-4 victory over the White Sox, earning his second save of the season.

Heading into Monday's game, Colome had blown each of his last two save opportunities. Despite allowing the first two batters he faced to reach base, Colome managed to get back on track and escaped the inning without allowing a run. Moving forward, Colome will look to bring down his unsightly 3.60 WHIP as he aims to move past his shaky start to the season.