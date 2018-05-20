Rays' Alex Colome: Records 10th save
Colome pitched a clean ninth inning to record his 10th save of the season Saturday against the Angels.
Colome was called into action after Ryne Stanek allowed a two run home run to Mike Trout. While Colome's season got off to a rocky, start, he has now pitched five consecutive scoreless innings and successfully recorded four saves in that span.
More News
