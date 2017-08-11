Rays' Alex Colome: Records 34th save

Colome pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 34th save of the season during Thursday's win over Cleveland.

Colome is now tied for the league lead in saves, and while his 3.31 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 7.3 K/9 are hardly standout marks, he's got a firm grasp on the Tampa Bay closer job. After all, he's now converted 14 of his past 15 save opportunities and hasn't blown consecutive chances all year.